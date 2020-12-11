The House Race Republicans Are Calling Pelosi's 'Most Bitter Loss'

Republicans are calling their win in the 24th congressional district of Texas, won by GOP candidate Beth Van Duyne, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "most bitter loss." Why is that? The speaker and her liberal allies went all-in on the race, spending millions of dollars in a failed bid to pick up a seat the Democrats were just sure they were going to win.

A Texas GOP strategist told Fox News that "Pelosi’s failure in this North Texas suburban district – that Joe Biden won – may well be her most bitter loss."

"Pelosi, Democrat leadership, and numerous liberal, attack organizations went all-in to assault Beth Van Duyne, spending over $14 million and making TX-24 the most expensive open seat race in the country," the strategist continued. "They completely believed they were going to win."

The 24th district covers the Dallas-Fort Worth area, an area Joe Biden won in the 2020 election. President Trump endorsed Van Duyne, the former mayor of Irving, Texas, back in February. Her Democrat opponent, Candace Valenzuela, was endorsed by Barack Obama in August.

Inside Election had the race "tilts Democratic," and both The Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia had the race "leans Democratic" before the election. It was a stinging loss for Democrats who had been eyeing the seat since GOP Rep. Kenny Marchant, who has represented the district since 2005, announced his retirement.

Van Duyne's win was also a historical one, with the representative-elect becoming the second woman from The Lone Star State to be elected to the House of Representatives.

"The results of this race proved the people of North Texas want a representative who will go to Washington to get things done, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do," Van Duyne told Fox News. "As a single mother and a businesswoman, I’m ready to fight to empower working families, expand job opportunities, and deliver more options for people to have affordable, personalized health care."

Democrat infighting has become commonplace following the November elections, where Democrats had hoped to add to their majority but instead witnessed the loss of several of their members. Speaker Pelosi has failed to take any responsibility for the losses, delusionally saying last month that Democratic candidates had "succeeded in their campaigns but will not be coming to Congress right now."