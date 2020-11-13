Nancy Pelosi

Watch: Speaker Pelosi Gives Delusional Response to Question on House Democrats' Massive Losses

Nov 13, 2020
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fresh off of a host of unpredicted defeats from Republican congressional candidates on election night, Speaker Pelosi claimed the moral victory. In what was forecasted to be a “blue wave” year for congressional Democrats, Republicans managed to flip blue seats and cut down the Democratic majority. Thus far, no House Republicans lost their reelection. 

When asked about the massive GOP gain in the House of Representatives, Speaker Pelosi said that even the Democrat candidates who may have lost still ran successful campaigns.

As members of her caucus voice frustrations with the speaker for House Democrats’ massive losses on election night, Speaker Pelosi declined to take any responsibility for the broader GOP gains in her chamber.

Speaker Pelosi insists that President-Elect Biden will have a mandate, but the GOP is on track to maintain the majority in the Senate, and House Democrats are on track to hold the slimmest majority in the House of Representatives since World War II.

