A Number of States Are Filing in Support of Texas Election Lawsuit

A couple of states have filed in support of a Texas lawsuit against a number of battleground states surrounding changes made to election laws in the run-up to the November elections.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Twitter that Florida joined a "friend of the court" brief, or an amicus brief, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the suit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday.

Statement on Florida joining amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to consider Texas's motion.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich also announced that his state has asked the Supreme Court to allow Arizona to file an amicus brief, calling election integrity an important issue and asking the court to decide the case quickly.

Our Office has received many inquiries about the Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit filed at the U.S. Supreme Court and whether Arizona will participate. Here is my statement and our legal filing:

President Trump also filed a motion on Tuesday to intervene in the Texas lawsuit.

"Donald J. Trump, in his personal capacity as candidate for re-election as President of the United States, today moved to intervene in the Texas v. Pennsylvania et. al. action at the United States Supreme Court," the Trump campaign announced in a statement. "The President intervened because his rights as a candidate are affected by the Defendant States' failure to follow and enforce state elections laws during the 2020 election."

The Texas suit argues that four states -- Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania -- "exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election," reads a press release announcing the lawsuit.

The Texas attorney general claims that changes made to election laws are inconsistent with relevant state laws and violate the U.S. Constitution since the changes were made by non-legislative entities.