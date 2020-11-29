There's One Endorsement President Trump Says He Regrets Making

In his first television interview since Election Day, President Trump talked at length with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. Among several of the things discussed, the president said he was ashamed of himself for endorsing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in his 2018 gubernatorial race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

As Georgia heads toward two runoff races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, the president blasted Gov. Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the top Republicans certified Joe Biden the winner in the state's election.

President Trump told Bartiromo that he is "ashamed" of himself for having endorsed Gov. Kemp.

(Via The Hill)

[President Trump] placed blame at the feet of Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) for approving the rules of the election. "Everything has to be approved by the legislature, and they had judges making deals, and they had electoral officials making deals like this character in Georgia who’s a disaster," Trump said of Raffensperger, who has defended the integrity of the presidential election in Georgia, where President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump by just more than 12,000 votes. "And the governor’s done nothing. He’s done absolutely nothing," Trump added of Kemp. "I’m ashamed that I endorsed him. But I look what’s going on. It's so terrible."

During his interview with Bartiromo, President Trump also raised the question of whether the outcome of the two runoff races set for Jan. 5 could be trusted. The president said he believes there was "tremendous cheating" in the election and that his mind was unlikely to change in the next six months.

"It's not like you're going to change my mind," Trump told Bartiromo. "In other words, my mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here."

In a ruling Saturday night, Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices unanimously dismissed a challenge brought by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PN) and a handful of other GOP candidates challenging what they consider to be unlawful changes made to absentee ballot requirements. The ruling overturned a lower court's order preventing Pennsylvania from certifying election results following the Nov. 3 election. While Democrats celebrated the court's decision, Republicans accused the court of playing politics. The case is expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Other legal challenges alleging voter fraud and election irregularities abound in the courts.

On Sunday, Matt Braynard, a former data chief and strategist for the Trump campaign, said the FBI has asked him and his team of researchers at The Voter Integrity Project to hand over evidence they uncovered of alleged voter fraud in states where Joe Biden is narrowly leading the president.

Regardless of the outcome of legal challenges over the 2020 election, it has become clear the voter fraud is a far too common occurrence and steps must be taken to restore faith in the integrity of our elections.

In Iowa, GOP House candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks holds a mere six vote lead over her Democratic opponent following multiple recounts. Close races like that demonstrate why no amount of voter fraud is acceptable, and why the president and his legal team's efforts to expose voter fraud in our elections is an invaluable service to the nation.