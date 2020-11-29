Is the FBI Finally Looking Into Voter Fraud?

A tidal wave of reports over alleged voter fraud and other irregularities in the 2020 election cycle should keep FBI investigators busy for the foreseeable future, that is if FBI Director Christopher Wray's investigators care to look.

The FBI has been accused of turning a blind eye as hundreds of witnesses step forward and mountains of evidence pile up suggesting a lot of funny business took place during the Nov. 3 election. But could that be changing?

Matt Braynard, a former data chief and strategist for the Trump campaign, and his team at The Voter Integrity Project have conducted a review of ballot and election results in the 2020 election. Braynard went through his team's work in a recent video, revealing the troubling findings his team uncovered in the course of their research.

Braynard now says the FBI has reached out to him and his team asking for them to hand over evidence underlying their findings.

Update:



- The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots.



- By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

- While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

Note: everything I pass on to local/state/fed law enforcement, litigants, legislatures, journalists, etc, is always a copy.



And despite sharing it with individuals from all of those groups, there's never guarantee of a productive result. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

According to Braynard, his team's findings have been or will be included in court filings in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.

The Voter Integrity Project discovered several irregularities and significant discrepancies in states where Biden leads the president by a narrow margin. Braynard calls the findings extremely accessible and easy to understand, characterizing his work as something separate from conspiracy theories or other complicated statistical analyses that are difficult for the layperson to understand. Perhaps that's why the FBI is interested in taking a look at Braynard's work.

"Everything I brought to you here is incredibly accessible. It's all easy to understand," said Braynard.

Among the recommendations that Braynard has for election reforms going forward is the use of a third party to audit state registration files. Braynard also encourages states to authenticate requests for absentee ballots and attach dates of birth to voter records. Braynard suggests the use of fingerprints to match absentee ballot requests to registered voters. He also called for election equipment to use open source software so that election data can be reviewed.

Braynard says more details about his findings will be released in the coming days, including a white paper and audit of his team's work.

The full video of Braynard outlining his team's findings is available here.