Beto O'Rourke Has a Pathetic Excuse for the Democrats' Stunning Defeat in Texas

According to failed politician Beto O'Rourke, Democrats lost in Texas because "powerful memes" created by Republicans swayed the election. Good grief.

(Via the Daily Caller)

Primary political correspondent for the Texas Tribune Patrick Svitek tweeted screenshots of an email from O’Rourke to supporters showing O’Rourke describing why he thinks President Donald Trump and Republicans were successful in Texas over Democrats during the election.

“We have to be far more effective on digital and social media,” O’Rourke said, according to the screenshots. “The anecdotal takeaway from those I’ve listened to, especially in border communities, is that Trump/GOP had a ferocious game (lies and powerful memes, effective targeting of new and young voters) and we had none.”

...

The former Texas congressman said Democrats should “talk to voters year-round” and target “those whose votes have been taken for granted in the past” in “the places that are hard to get to.” O’Rourke noted Democrats “can’t write anyone off” and urged them to interact with voters in-person while taking COVID-19 into account, according to the screenshots.