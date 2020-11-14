BLM, Antifa Explode in Violence After Tens of Thousands of Trump Supporters March in D.C.

Warning: Graphic content and strong language

President Trump's fight for a fair and honest election continues as Joe Biden and the media turn a blind eye to widespread reports of election cheating and other irregularities. To show their support, tens of thousands of Trump supporters marched on the nation's capital on Saturday, prompting BLM-Antifa loons to respond with their typical violence, another thing to which the media turns a blind eye.

As usual, Townhall's Julio Rosas and other brave journalists were on the ground gathering footage of the left-wing loons throughout the day. Some of the footage and language is very disturbing.

Trump supporters are being denied from BLM Plaza and harassed by black bloc members. This woman had her hat taken, her flag repeatedly ripped away (eventually it was stolen) and later her hair was pulled as people in the crowd followed them away from the plaza pic.twitter.com/tq3SNdBB2v — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 14, 2020

Young couple in DC followed by crowd of BLM-antifa thugs who hit them and throw liquid on them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Lqo4evvviK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

The scum of the earth assaulting and harassing elderly Trump supporters. These people are absolute dirt. The good vs evil divide in our culture war could not be clearer. There is no grey area here.



pic.twitter.com/PyoNKOckJw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 15, 2020

A older Trump supporter on a bicycle was knocked down and had liquid dumped on him by BLM-antifa rioters in DC. pic.twitter.com/juPwidaO8y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/cf7bnkpsCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Large mob of BLM-antifa gather outside a DC Hilton hotel where some #MAGAMillionMarch attendees are staying. pic.twitter.com/kwaQ1SARfW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

DC Police rush to protect the entrance of a hotel near BLM Plaza. Lots of shoving by police. pic.twitter.com/KMoZOWjQOm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Anti-Trump crowd burns pro-Trump clothing in the streets of Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/zDUnvj7K9r — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Antifa/BLM continues to attack Trump supporters who are eating outside with fireworks in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/8k32VN4Sm7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2020

DC police continues to push the Antifa/BLM crowd down the street after multiple fires are started in Freedom Plaza. pic.twitter.com/mulhsVZJ5A — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2020

Washington DC—Antifa destroy a pop-up MAGA merchandise shop being operated by a black man. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/aUbxbRTCTW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Antifa black bloc in DC beat a man on the head using a stolen flag as a stick. They’re still roaming the streets tonight in packs looking for Trump supporters. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/uY4A0SYcww — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

After coming under attack throughout the day, Trump supporters and members of the Proud Boys reportedly fought back.

Trump supporters/Proud Boys fighting Antifa/BLM in the streets of Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/2RXAP6nIEJ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2020

Arrests are made by DC police as the Trump supporters/Proud Boys try to fight the BLM/Antifa crowd. pic.twitter.com/y5Vn8MAUNX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2020

Trump supporters across the nation gathered in Washington, D.C. and state capitols throughout the country on Saturday for the "Million MAGA March." Earlier in the day, President Trump decided to surprise his supporters in D.C. with a visit from his motorcade.

Leftists believe only they have the right to peaceably assemble, and they often ignore the peaceably requirement. Will Joe Biden and Kamala Harris condemn this violence, or will they ignore, excuse, and downplay it as Democrats and the liberal media have for the past several months?

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.