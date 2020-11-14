Terrorism

BLM, Antifa Explode in Violence After Tens of Thousands of Trump Supporters March in D.C.

Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 9:15 PM
BLM, Antifa Explode in Violence After Tens of Thousands of Trump Supporters March in D.C.

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Warning: Graphic content and strong language

President Trump's fight for a fair and honest election continues as Joe Biden and the media turn a blind eye to widespread reports of election cheating and other irregularities. To show their support, tens of thousands of Trump supporters marched on the nation's capital on Saturday, prompting BLM-Antifa loons to respond with their typical violence, another thing to which the media turns a blind eye.  

As usual, Townhall's Julio Rosas and other brave journalists were on the ground gathering footage of the left-wing loons throughout the day. Some of the footage and language is very disturbing. 

After coming under attack throughout the day, Trump supporters and members of the Proud Boys reportedly fought back. 

Trump supporters across the nation gathered in Washington, D.C. and state capitols throughout the country on Saturday for the "Million MAGA March." Earlier in the day, President Trump decided to surprise his supporters in D.C. with a visit from his motorcade. 

Leftists believe only they have the right to peaceably assemble, and they often ignore the peaceably requirement. Will Joe Biden and Kamala Harris condemn this violence, or will they ignore, excuse, and downplay it as Democrats and the liberal media have for the past several months? 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

