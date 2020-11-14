Donald Trump

How President Trump Surprised 'Million MAGA March' Participants

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 12:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Trump supporters across the nation are gathering in Washington, D.C. and state capitols throughout the country for the "Million MAGA March." The goal is simple: to show their support for President Donald Trump and make it clear they don't trust the outcome – thus far – of the 2020 election.

President Trump decided to surprise his supporters by driving through the crowd. And it clearly invigorated them:

Here's a look at the Capitol right now:

Editor's note: a tweet from a troll was accidentally included in this post. It has since been deleted.

