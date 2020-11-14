How President Trump Surprised 'Million MAGA March' Participants

Trump supporters across the nation are gathering in Washington, D.C. and state capitols throughout the country for the "Million MAGA March." The goal is simple: to show their support for President Donald Trump and make it clear they don't trust the outcome – thus far – of the 2020 election.

President Trump decided to surprise his supporters by driving through the crowd. And it clearly invigorated them:

Here's a look at the Capitol right now:

.@realDonaldTrump should come back to Pennsylvania Avenue and lead this march.#MAGA ???? pic.twitter.com/D9p68eZdPM — HARLAN Z. HILL ???? (@Harlan) November 14, 2020

Scenes from a demonstration in support of President Trump in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/IrRCGgU7xS — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 14, 2020

My livestream died after just a couple minutes filming the #MillionMAGAMarch; too many people out here in one place for internet connection.



I will do my best to post updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/o3eRrxJVhm — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 14, 2020

A speaker system and tent are set up at the wear end of Freedom Plaza, so people are centering themselves around they, but the Plaza itself is completely filled with Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/3iKETRrCLA — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 14, 2020

