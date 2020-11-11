Here's How the Reopening Target Store in Minneapolis Plans to Avoid Future Looting

Sometimes victims undeservingly blame themselves for their own injury, and the Minneapolis Target appears to be engaging in this cognitive process known as self-blame.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, looters figured they'd rob the local Target store. Occam's razor, the principle that the simplest explanation is usually the right one, suggests that protesters took advantage of police resources being spread thin during the riots to loot several stores, including Target. Rioters were already running into Target to steal milk anyway, which helps alleviate pain caused by tear gas.