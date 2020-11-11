Biden's Transition Team Is Full of Big Tech Execs

Joe Biden is preparing to make a transition. Whether that's a transition from his basement to the White House or a transition from a two-time failed presidential candidate into a three-time failure, remains to be seen. But we know the current team tasked with helping Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare for a move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is chockablock with elites from Silicon Valley, according to a new report from Protocol.

Take a look at some of the notable names:

(Via Protocol)

From big-name tech companies: Tom Sullivan, Amazon's director of international tax planning (State Department)

Mark Schwartz, Amazon Web Services' enterprise strategist (Office of Management and Budget)

Divya Kumaraiah, Airbnb's strategy and program lead for cities (Office of Management and Budget)

Brandon Belford, Lyft's senior director and its public policy team's chief of staff (Office of Management and Budget)

Nicole Isaac, LinkedIn's senior director of North America policy (Treasury Department)

Will Fields, Sidewalk Labs' senior development associate (Treasury Department)

Clare Gallagher, Airbnb's partnerships & events manager (National Security Council)

Matt Olsen, Uber's trust and security officer (Intelligence Community)

Arthur Plews, Stripe's strategy and operations lead (Small Business Administration)

Ted Dean, Dropbox's public policy lead (U.S. Trade Representative)

Ann Dunkin, Dell's chief technology officer (Environmental Protection Agency)

Phillip Carter, Tableau Software's senior corporate counsel (Department of Veterans Affairs)

Nairi Tashjian Hourdajian, VP of comms at Figma (Department of Transportation)

Nicole Wong, former Google and Twitter, former Obama Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Office of Science and Technology Policy) From tech philanthropy: Martha Gimbel, senior manager of economic research at Schmidt Futures (Council of Economic Advisers)

Andrew Nacin, director of engineering at CZI (U.S. Digital Service)

Austin Lin, technical program manager for security and privacy at CZI (Executive Office of the President, management and administration)

Linda Etim, senior adviser at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (team lead for International Development) From tech advocacy: Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project (Treasury Department)

Gene Kimmelman, senior adviser for Public Knowledge, former DOJ antitrust official (Department of Justice)

Laura Moy, director of Georgetown's Communications & Technology Law Clinic (Federal Trade Commission)

Bill Baer, visiting fellow at Brookings Institution, former FTC and DOJ (Federal Trade Commission)

It's not surprising to see Biden and the Democrats in bed with Big Tech. Silicon Valley did everything they could to help Democrats win this year.

Twitter suppressed the bombshell reporting by The New York Post that exposed damaging aspects of the Biden family's overseas business activities.

And Google has been manipulating search results for the Democrats for years. In his research of Google's bias during the 2016 presidential election cycle, Dr. Robert Epstein found that Google's manipulation of search results helped shift between 2.6 and 10.4 million votes to Hillary Clinton. Google's left-wing bias has only grown for the last four years.

Elites like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Sheryl Sandberg were all too eager to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris following media projections that the Democratic ticket had won the race. But the election isn't over. Votes are still being counted, recounted, and the legality of thousands will likely be decided by the courts.

Big Tech leaders helped the Biden campaign tremendously, and it looks like they're wasting no time seeking a return on their investment.