Rod Blagojevich

Former Democratic Governor Rod Blagojevich Calls Voter Fraud a 'Time-Honored Tradition'

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Nov 06, 2020 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Former Democratic Governor Rod Blagojevich Calls Voter Fraud a 'Time-Honored Tradition'

Source: AP Photo/M. Spencer Green

Former Illinois Democrat Governor Rod Blagojevich says Democrats are stealing votes in Philadelphia and says voter fraud in big Democrat-controlled cities is a "time-honored tradition." 

"If the question is, 'Are Democrats stealing votes in Philadelphia?'" Blagojevich began, "my answer is, 'Is the Pope Catholic?' It's a time-honored tradition in big, Democrat-controlled cities like Chicago and my hometown, Philadelphia, to do precisely what they're doing."

According to Blagojevich, voter fraud is likely happening in other Democrat-controlled cities too, such as Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Las Vegas. 

Blagojevich explained how the Democratic apparatus allegedly operates to steal votes. 

"They control polling places, they stop votes when their candidate's behind, and then in wee hours of the morning, in the dark of night, the stealing starts," said Blagojevich.

The reason the mainstream media is looking the other way, according to the former governor, is because the most important thing to them is defeating Donald Trump. 

Blagojevich is the former Democratic governor of Illinois who was impeached following revelations of several pay-to-play schemes. Nevertheless, a former player in the Democrat's political machinery is just the type of character who can help spill the beans regarding corruption and voter fraud.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Philadelphia Mayor Proves Exactly Why Americans Don't Trust Their Election Process
Katie Pavlich

Decision Desk Has Called Pennsylvania and the Race for President; UPDATE: Trump Campaign Responds
Katie Pavlich
Here's How Ted Cruz Responded When the PA Attorney General Told Him to 'Stay the Hell Out' of the Race
Cortney O'Brien

LIVE BLOG: Voter Irregularities Show Up in Multiple States
Don't Expect Much of the Unity Talk to Sink In After What Biden's Rapid Response Director Just Said
Matt Vespa
GOP: Dozens of Michigan Counties Used Software That Wrongfully Gave Votes to Democrats
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular