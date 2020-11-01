Trump Hammers Biden in Final Days of Campaign

President Trump is bursting with energy as always, holding rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida on Sunday. Trump drew a clear distinction for voters between himself and his Democratic opponent with just two days left before voters head to the polls.

"Biden has been there for five decades and the only people who benefited from his policies were himself and his family," the president said. "He shows up every four years and then goes back to Washington and caters to special interests but my only interest is you."

In Dubuque, Iowa, the president touted his judicial appointments while reminding voters that Biden hasn't opposed court-packing and continues to hide his list of Supreme Court nominees from voters.

On Monday, the president is scheduled to campaign in Pennsylvania, where his Democratic opponent spent Sunday making a last-ditch effort to woo voters in the Keystone State. It didn't go so well.

The 78-year-old career politician made a series of gaffes while offering Pennsylvania voters a list of frivolous reasons to vote for him and Kamala Harris.

"I married a Philly girl, by the way," Biden told Pennsylvanians. "And, by the way, I got my Eagles jacket on," the former VP claimed, pointing to his jacket with a logo of the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on it.

Biden has said that he plans to eliminate the oil industry.