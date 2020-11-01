WATCH: Trump Slams Biden and Obama While Touting His Admin's Biggest Success Thus Far

During a rally in Dubuque, Iowa on Sunday, President Donald Trump reminded the American people that he has had three Supreme Court nominees confirmed and, by the end of his first term, roughly 300 of his judicial picks will be on the lower courts. He also hit former Vice President Joe Biden for failing to say whether or not he would pack the Supreme Court as retribution for Republicans confirming Amy Coney Barrett.

"He has never said if he's going to pack the court," Trump said about Biden. "... Until he says he's not going to do that you can't vote for him."

The president also reminded Americans about his list of 45 potential Supreme Court picks, something Biden has failed to produce.

"The other thing, thank you to President Obama, he was unable to get anyone approved, waited so long, and we had a little help too, from the Senate, to put it mildly, but he waited so long – you know, if you go early enough, and we ended up with 142 federal judges," Trump explained. "That's nothing. By the end of my first term, we're going to have almost 300 – could be more – 300, approximately 300, federal judges."

"So 300 judges, three justices on the United States Supreme Court," Trump boasted.

The president also reminded rally goers that Biden has yet to provide his list of potential Supreme Court picks to the American people, most likely because the Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court with far-left justices.