Kamala Accused of Pushing Marxism in New Video

Just hours remaining before Americans head to the polls, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted a video appearing to promote equality of result over equality of opportunity.

The video depicts two people, one white and one black, beginning to climb a hill. While the white character starts his climb from the ground, the black character starts his climb from underneath the ground. According to critical race theory, society is controlled by white supremacists and black people face systemic challenges due to their skin color.

"So there's a big difference between equality and equity," Harris lectures. "Equality suggests, 'Oh, everyone should get the same amount.' The problem with that, not everybody's starting out from the same place. So if we're all getting the same amount but you started out back there and I started out over here, we could get the same amount but you're still going to be that far back behind me. It's about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing and then compete on equal footing."

Harris then argues that equitable treatment on the other hand would guarantee results and not just opportunity.

"Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place," Harris concludes, as the video shows the two characters standing on the hill together.

Harris says we should all “end up at the same place.” Equality of outcome. This is full blown Marxism. Plain as day. https://t.co/URmPI1RnsN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 2, 2020

It's not enough that everyone in America is guaranteed their God-given rights. What Harris is advocating for is the redistribution of wealth so that everyone gets the same tiny scrap of the pie. Capitalists like Trump bake and grow the pie. All people like Harris know how to do is cut the pie into thinner and thinner slices and complain when it's gone.

No wonder Harris has the most far-left voting record in the U.S. Senate. She makes Bernie look like a moderate. And Kamala refers to the prospect of a Biden presidency as a "Harris administration."