CBP Touts Success of 'Mega Flex Operation' Intercepting Illicit Chinese Goods

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is touting the success of an operation the began last year and aims to crack down on illicit goods coming from China. Operation Mega Flex is the name of the new operation and the results so far have been startling.

Every year, consumers in the United States are deceived into believing they are purchasing authentic products when in fact they are purchasing counterfeit goods illegally smuggled in from China. Smugglers and traffickers multiply their profits by selling illicit goods on websites and through underground outlets.