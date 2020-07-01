CBP Intercepts Chinese Products Made from Suspected Human Hair, Forced Labor

Almost 13 tons of goods made from suspected human hair produced by suspected child labor made their way to the United States from communist China. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the Port of New York/Newark intercepted the shipment on Wednesday.

The shipment originated from Xinjiang, China, and contained products/accessories that CBP suspects to be made from real human hair. CBP also suspects the goods were produced using forced child labor. The 13 tons of hair products are worth over $800,000, according to CBP.