Ex-Biden Business Partner Explains Why He Didn't Speak Up During Impeachment Circus

Reporter James Rosen spoke with Tony Bobulinski about his cooperation with the FBI in matters relating to the Biden family's overseas business dealings. Bobulinski turned over evidence he says supports the claim that Hunter Biden was holding money on his father's behalf, despite Joe Biden's assertion that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

Rosen reported on Thursday that Hunter Biden and his business associates are now at the center of an active money-laundering investigation that was opened in 2019. Last Friday, FBI agents with expertise in cyber crimes reportedly interviewed Bobulinksi and extracted data from three cell phones that Bobulinksi turned over.

According to Hunter Biden's former business partner, the FBI agents pursued questions regarding Hunter's position on the board of corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma. House Democrats impeached President Trump for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden's position on Burisma and the apparent pay-to-play scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, the point man on Ukraine for the Obama administration.

"Wasn't it your patriotic duty to come forward with your account and all of your evidence during the impeachment process?" asked Rosen.

"I didn't want to put my face out there," Bobulinski explained. "I didn't want to put my family at risk where I now have you know ex-Navy Seals guarding my family and my extended family. So this has weighed on me for years once Joe Biden announced his candidacy for president of the United States and during the impeachment discussion."

BREAKING VIDEO: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair the team of @FBI agents who questioned him for five hours focused intensively not just on Hunter Biden's work in China but also on his tenure on the board of Burisma in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tLh04uFVuF — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 30, 2020

Bobulinski, a former naval officer, claims Joe Biden and his brother Jim, along with Hunter Biden were all involved in an effort to raise cash from the Chinese. According to Bobulinski, the former vice president was a silent partner or the "big guy" in the operation. Bobulinski claims he met with Joe Biden for over an hour to discuss the arrangement.

Bobulinski also turned over text messages referencing Chinese legal documents that support the claim that Bobulinski met with Joe Biden in May 2017 to discuss the Chinese deal. The email detailing financial compensation arrangements, including "10 held by H[unter] for the big guy," was sent 10 days after the alleged meeting took place.

Donor records show Bobulinski contributed money in the past to Democratic politicians. Fox News reports that Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (CA), who has been the recipient of multiple donations from Bobulinski, assured the whistleblower in an email that he would defend Bobulinski against claims that Bobulinski was a "partisan hack."

If Biden wins the presidency, it looks like a special prosecutor will be needed to look into this mess.