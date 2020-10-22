Corruption

Whistleblower Text Messages Show Meeting With Joe Biden and Hunter's Associates Took Place

Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 4:55 PM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

New text messages show Joe Biden lied when he said he never discussed his unqualified son Hunter Biden's overseas business activities. Joe Biden appears to have done much more than that. In fact, the new text messages indicate the former vice president not only participated in a meeting with Hunter's business partners but further establishes that Joe Biden received financial arrangments shortly after doing so. 

The new text messages were provided by Tony Bobulinski, a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant and former Biden family business associate turned whistleblower. Bobulinksi will be President Trump's special guest at Thursday night's presidential debate.

Fox News first reported text messages regarding a meeting in May 2017 between former Vice President Joe Biden and business partners of Hunter and Jim Biden, the former vice president's brother. The meeting arrangements reference Chinese legal documents, reportedly in connection with Chairman Ye and the CEFC China Energy Company. The text messages, laid out clearly by The Federalist's Sean Davis, suggest the meeting not only took place but that Joe Biden was made the recipient of financial arrangements a few days later. 

Davis also notes the email sent 10 days after the May 2017 meeting detailing financial compensation arrangements, including "10 held by H[unter] for the big guy."

It's clear "Charlottesville" was never the reason behind Joe Biden's latest bid for the presidency, which never made any sense at all since the whole Charlottesville "both sides" myth has been debunked repeatedly as exactly that. Biden's true motivation for seeking office is to protect himself and his associate's activities from ever seeing the light of day. 

