Antifa Fascists Violently Shut Down Free Speech Rally in San Francisco

Democrats are banking on mob violence to help intimidate Republican voters and win in November. The mainstream media, ran by Democrat activists, is doing their part to gin up the left-wing mob and cover up the violence. But, for some strange reason, the Associated Press (AP) finally reported Antifa violence perpetrated against Trump supporters at a Free Speech Rally held in San Francisco on Saturday.

The rally was organized by Team Save America in response to Twitter's Orwellian decision to suppress the news three weeks before the presidential election to protect Joe Biden. How fascist of Twitter.

Counter protesters at the Free Speech America Rally at Civic Center. pic.twitter.com/clmPqlKWXk — Mallory Moench (@mallorymoench) October 17, 2020

Demonstrators wore "Make America Great Again" hats and displayed "Thin Blue Line" and U.S. flags in a show of patriotism and support for members of the law enforcement community. Cops have been shot, injured, and wished dead by the leftist mob over the past several months.

Hundreds of Antifa members attacked participants and cops who were protecting rally-goers, or at least trying to. An Associated Press photographer witnessed an injured Trump supporter and a police officer on the ground near San Francisco's United Nations Plaza. San Francisco Police put out a statement saying three of their officers were injured after being attacked with pepper spray and caustic chemicals.

Antifa threw punches at the black organizer of the event, Philip Anderson, and called him a ni****.

Masked violent far-left militants attack conservatives at a small San Francisco gathering yesterday against Big Tech. Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) had his teeth knocked out in an unprovoked punch to the mouth. pic.twitter.com/8lX6bLepFd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2020

Antifa attacked me for literally no reason.

pic.twitter.com/xS99JCICbK — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 18, 2020

If Nancy Pelosi's district is a harbinger of things to come for the rest of the nation, it doesn't bode well for civil liberties, or really anything Americans traditionally value. Democrats pretend the right to protest is essential but all they care about is using the far-left mob to intimidate Republican voters.

The leftist mob even attacked two seniors attending the Free Speech rally.

Antifa attacked 2 senior citizens that were trying to enter our rally. After knocking one of the elders to the ground, Antifa continued attacking everyone who tried to enter my free speech rally. They still can’t explain why they committed countless hate crimes. Real NAZIS https://t.co/7QfRp0dKkO — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 18, 2020

In case you missed it, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer displayed an "8645" sign on Sunday during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press. The term is interpreted by many as a call to assassinate the 45th president, Donald Trump. And the leftist mob clearly doesn't need any further stoking by Whitmer or the Democrats. Ricen was recently mailed to the White House, addressed to President Trump.

Democrats have done everything they can to incite left-wing violence while simultaneously denying its existence. The Democrats are doing this because they think it helps them politically.

But will Americans really hand the country over to Democrats and the angry mob this November? Is violence the new way to win American elections?