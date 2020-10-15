RNC Chair Asks Some Important Questions Ahead of Biden's Town Hall Event

Democratic candidate Joe Biden will appear for a town hall event on ABC this evening, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has a few questions for the candidate the media has so far protected Biden from answering. My guess is George Stephanopoulos, who will be moderating Biden's town hall, won't pin the candidate down on too much of these.

Since the media has let Joe Biden get away with being the least scrutinized presidential candidate in history, here are a few questions ABC should demand answers to:



1) After 47 years in D.C., why should Americans trust you to fix problems you’ve never been able to solve? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

Now Biden will tell you that he's been in the Senate for 180 years. But it's a good thing Biden wasn't a senator that long because he'd probably have some pro-slavery votes to explain away, what with being a career Democrat and all.

2) Why won’t you give a firm answer about whether you want to transform the third branch of government and pack the Supreme Court? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

Of course, Biden won't answer that one because the answer will scare away voters. Biden and the Democrats want to abolish the Supreme Court, end the filibuster, and turn the entire country into Harris' home state of California.

3) Do you support Big Tech companies censoring stories from reputable news outlets when they publish unflattering information about a politician? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

The Biden campaign has already said they were 'glad' Twitter censored the New York Post story exposing Joe Biden as a liar, and why wouldn't they be?

4) Why did you lie to the American people about having no knowledge of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

So much for truth over lies, Joe.

5) How much will gas prices and Americans’ energy bills increase after you ban fracking and fossil fuels, which you have promised to do on multiple occasions? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

Americans can kiss those chronically low gas prices under President Trump goodbye if voters put the Biden-Harris ticket in the White House.

6) Why do you want to force taxpayers pay for free health care for illegal immigrants? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

Democrats plan on making them all citizens one day and want their votes.

7) How is raising taxes on 82% of Americans a good idea in the middle of an economic recovery? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

It's not. Joe will lie about that one.

8) How can seniors trust you after you have pushed for cuts to Social Security and more government control of health care, which would hurt Medicare? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2020

They can't trust Joe. As well all know, he lies.

ABC's town hall with Joe Biden starts at 8 p.m. e.s.t. tonight. President Trump will have his own event on NBC at the same time.