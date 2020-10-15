Town Hall Meetings

RNC Chair Asks Some Important Questions Ahead of Biden's Town Hall Event

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 7:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Democratic candidate Joe Biden will appear for a town hall event on ABC this evening, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has a few questions for the candidate the media has so far protected Biden from answering. My guess is George Stephanopoulos, who will be moderating Biden's town hall, won't pin the candidate down on too much of these.  

Now Biden will tell you that he's been in the Senate for 180 years. But it's a good thing Biden wasn't a senator that long because he'd probably have some pro-slavery votes to explain away, what with being a career Democrat and all.

Of course, Biden won't answer that one because the answer will scare away voters. Biden and the Democrats want to abolish the Supreme Court, end the filibuster, and turn the entire country into Harris' home state of California. 

The Biden campaign has already said they were 'glad' Twitter censored the New York Post story exposing Joe Biden as a liar, and why wouldn't they be? 

So much for truth over lies, Joe.

Americans can kiss those chronically low gas prices under President Trump goodbye if voters put the Biden-Harris ticket in the White House. 

Democrats plan on making them all citizens one day and want their votes. 

It's not. Joe will lie about that one. 

They can't trust Joe. As well all know, he lies. 

ABC's town hall with Joe Biden starts at 8 p.m. e.s.t. tonight. President Trump will have his own event on NBC at the same time. 

