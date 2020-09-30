Amid Wildfires, Blackouts and Lockdowns, California Launches Task Force to Study...Slavery Reparations

Blackouts, lockdowns, and wildfires make the perfect cover for California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrats to advance their far-left agenda. It looks like Newsom will sign just about any bill the Democratic supermajority in the state legislature puts on his desk. In recent weeks, Newsom has signed bills that remove automatic penalties for certain sex offenders and allow inmates to choose prison facilities based on their gender identities. On Wednesday, Newsom signed a bill establishing a task force to study slavery reparations.

California is now the first state government to pass a law for the study and development of proposals for potential slavery reparations. According to the Associated Press, the nine-member task force will conduct a detailed study on the impact of slavery in the free state of California. The task force will then make recommendations to the state legislature by July 2023 as to the form of compensation to be awarded and who should be eligible to receive it. California is home to more than 2.2. million African-Americans, none of who were slaves in the U.S.

The governor signed additional legislation on Wednesday, including a bill that eliminates so-called discrimination in jury selection.

"As a nation, we can only truly thrive when every one of us has the opportunity to thrive," Gov. Newsom said in a statement. "Our painful history of slavery has evolved into structural racism and bias built into and permeating throughout our democratic and economic institutions. California’s rich diversity is our greatest asset, and we won’t turn away from this moment to make right the discrimination and disadvantages that Black Californians and people of color still face. While there is still so much work to do to unravel this legacy, these pieces of legislation are important steps in the right direction to building a more inclusive and equitable future for all."

So there will still be more work to do even after slavery reparations are handed out. The far-left won't be happy until they've completely dismantled our institutions, our government, and our way of life.