Texas Woman Arrested and Charged After Authorities Made This Horrifying Discovery
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Plowing Car Through Group of People on...
Bill Maher: 'This Is What I F***ing Hate About the Left'
Look What These Israelis Used to Make Their Menorah for Hanukkah This Year

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 26, 2024 2:30 PM
Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP

Hannukah has begun. We hope Jewish people celebrate with their families, as Christians have already done for the Christmas holiday. In Israel, the nation is still at war, but that doesn’t mean the festivities stop. One group of Israelis they opted to make a very special menorah for the occasion, one made from the parts of Hamas rockets that have been fired upon the Jewish state since the October 7 attacks:

It's a massive middle finger to the terrorists: ‘We’re still here, b*tches.’ Hamas remains on life support, propped up by the Biden administration’s whining about going into Rafah. However, there are other current concerns, namely Iran and Lebanon and Syria. Hezbollah’s leadership has been decimated, degrading Iran’s ability to conduct anti-Israel operations at their front door. 

With the collapse of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad’s government, Israel had to move troops into the country, specifically along the border with southern Lebanon, to cut off any further arms shipments into the region (via NYT): 

Israeli ground forces advanced beyond the demilitarized zone on the Israel-Syria border over the weekend, marking their first overt entry into Syrian territory since the 1973 October War, according to two Israeli officials speaking anonymously to discuss sensitive developments. 

The Israeli deployment came amid a successful push by rebel groups in Syria to drive President Bashar al-Assad out of power and out of the country, prompting neighboring states to brace for more regional instability created by his sudden fall and flight. 

Israeli forces took control of the mountain summit of Mount Hermon on the Syrian side of the border, as well as several other locations deemed essential for stabilizing control of the area.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Israeli military chief of staff, appeared to confirm on Saturday night that Israeli forces had gone beyond a demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights, saying Israel had “deployed troops into Syrian territory,” although he did not elaborate further. 

Watch a Teacher's Letter Attacking Pro-Trump Family Members Blow Up in His Face Matt Vespa
Yes, it’s been a festival of lights, as the IDF has been bombing terrorists throughout the region for months. Keep pounding them fellas. Don’t quit until the enemy is destroyed. 

Happy Hannukah.

