Ted Cruz Had the Perfect Response to Dem Senator Who Refuses to Meet Amy Coney Barrett

Within minutes of President Trump officially nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court on Saturday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) declared the nomination process "illegitimate" and vowed not to meet with Trump's exemplary nominee.

I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the perfect response to the liberal senator from Connecticut.

Excellent idea! And if you & all your Dem colleagues boycott the hearing altogether, we’ll avoid the political circus & the desperate attempts to smear Judge Barrett and her family.



And we’ll confirm her faster! https://t.co/G30D217Cyt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 27, 2020

During Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. Blumenthal took the word of disgraced porn lawyer Michael Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of gang-raping her at a party in high school. Swetnick changed her story numerous times and a Senate report ultimately concluded that Swetnick and Michael Avenatti conspired to block Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

So Ted Cruz is right. We can spare Judge Barrett the unnecessary Brett Kavanaugh treatment and keep Democrats from slandering her with outrageous lies if only more senators like Blumenthal would boycott the hearing and allow the judge to be confirmed based on merit. In 2017, a bipartisan Senate voted to confirm Barrett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, so the confirmation would surely be a breeze if Blumenthal and his ilk simply stayed home.