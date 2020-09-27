Senate Republicans

Ted Cruz Had the Perfect Response to Dem Senator Who Refuses to Meet Amy Coney Barrett

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ted Cruz Had the Perfect Response to Dem Senator Who Refuses to Meet Amy Coney Barrett

Source: Erin Scott/Pool via AP

Within minutes of President Trump officially nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court on Saturday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) declared the nomination process "illegitimate" and vowed not to meet with Trump's exemplary nominee.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the perfect response to the liberal senator from Connecticut. 

During Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation hearing, Sen. Blumenthal took the word of disgraced porn lawyer Michael Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of gang-raping her at a party in high school. Swetnick changed her story numerous times and a Senate report ultimately concluded that Swetnick and Michael Avenatti conspired to block Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

So Ted Cruz is right. We can spare Judge Barrett the unnecessary Brett Kavanaugh treatment and keep Democrats from slandering her with outrageous lies if only more senators like Blumenthal would boycott the hearing and allow the judge to be confirmed based on merit. In 2017, a bipartisan Senate voted to confirm Barrett to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, so the confirmation would surely be a breeze if Blumenthal and his ilk simply stayed home. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
WATCH: Biden Has a Pathetic Excuse for Dodging Question About Court Packing
Bronson Stocking

Dick Durbin: We Can't Prevent Barrett From Being Confirmed But...
Beth Baumann

Dems' Hot Take on Barrett Landed Them with a WaPo Fact Check
Beth Baumann

Just How Many Justices Were Confirmed in 16 Days or Less?
Beth Baumann
Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination Just Got Endorsed from an Unlikely Source
Matt Vespa
There's Another Bonus to Confirming Amy Coney Barrett...And CNN Actually Zeroed In On It
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular