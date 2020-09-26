Unhinged: Dem Senator Calls Amy Coney Barrett's Nomination 'Illegitimate,' Refuses to Meet Her

After Brett Kavanaugh, all bets are off on when it comes to how far Democrats will go to prevent a Republican from nominating a well-qualified justice to the Supreme Court. Granted that with Trump's latest nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Democrats are going to have to think outside of the box when it comes to impugning her character.

Perhaps this is why Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the senior United States senator from Connecticut, is denouncing Barrett's Senate confirmation process as "illegitimate" and refusing to even meet with her.

I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

In a long Twitter thread, the unhinged Senator claims Barrett's legal views will threaten people's healthcare and dictate to women "when [and] how to have a family." This is codeword for baby-killing.

When news broke that Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, Chuck Schumer immediately fired off a tweet calling on President Trump and Senate Republicans to abdicate power and give the Democrats a chance to take control over the Senate before moving forward with a nominee. Schumer was in such a hurry that he forgot to first express condolences over Ginsburg's passing. Schumer and the Democrats then went to work planning how to best destroy whoever President Trump ended up nominating.

Well, the nominee is Barrett, and the Democrats go-to personal attacks are going to be hard to land on her. As of now, all the Democrats appear to be sticking to the same talking points. Schumer, Biden, Kamala Harris are all warning that Barrett will overturn Roe v. Wade and strike down the Affordable Care Act. But Americans deserve better healthcare than Obamacare and, even if Roe v. Wade were overturned, abortion regulation would simply go back to the states where it belongs.

If the best Democrats can come up with is to cross their arms in defiance and call the process "illegitimate," this confirmation process might go a little quicker than we expected.