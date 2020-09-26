Biden, Kamala Didn't Waste Any Time Attacking Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Within minutes of President Trump officially nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the two heads of the Biden-Harris ticket went to work attacking the president's seemingly flawless nominee.

We'll start with the person whose reaction matters most; the person who will really be running the show if the Democrats win in November: Kamala Harris.

Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans.



I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2020

Joe Biden stuck to the same talking points as Harris, warning Trump's nominee will undo the Affordable Care Act and overturn Roe. v. Wade, in which case, abortion laws would simply go back to the states.

"Today, President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat," Biden said in a statement. "She has a written track record of disagreeing with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. She critiqued Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012."

Biden also called on Senate Republicans to abdicate their power to confirm Trump's nominee and give the Democrats a chance to take back the Senate.

"The American people know the U.S. Supreme Court decisions affect their everyday lives," Biden continued. "The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the Court. That moment is now and their voice should be heard. The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress."

As usual, Democrats are sticking to the same talking points. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also attacked Barrett on the issues of abortion and health care. At least for now, Democrats are sticking to the issues, except for ones who aren't and attacking Barrett's faith and children.

Democrats have been scrambling for a way to malign the impeccable Amy Coney Barrett ever since news broke of former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing. At Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Democrats attacked Barrett for her religious beliefs. Expect to see the Democrats' religious bigotry on full display in the days and weeks to come.