Here's When King Newsom's Ban on New Combustion-Engine Vehicles Takes Effect

According to Politico, not the Babylon Bee, California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for a ban on new gasoline-fueled vehicles within the next 15 years. Newsom signed an executive order on Wednesday directing the state's Air Resources Board to outlaw all new gasoline-fueled cars and passenger trucks by the year 2035.

"This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change," said Newsom. "For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe. Californians shouldn’t have to worry if our cars are giving our kids asthma. Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse – and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn’t melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines."

Gavin and the Democrats can't admit their environmentalist crusade has turned California into a tinderbox, so they'll blame climate change, the loch ness monster, or any other bogeyman they can find to try and avoid the political fallout over wildfire seasons that have only worsened under the Democrats' watch.

But as Chuck Devore writes in Forbes, "the outrageous cost to remove a few dead trees from private land is a consequence of California's Byzantine environmental regulatory patchwork." It's not climate change that's responsible for these massive fires; "it's decades of environmental mismanagement that has created a tinderbox of unharvested timber, dead trees, and thick underbrush."

Newsom's executive order will likely face strong opposition from Republicans in Washington who are already fighting the governor over California's fuel economy standards which are stricter than those set by the federal government.

Out of control wildfires, soaring debt, reduced penalties for pedophiles, rolling blackouts -- how much more of the left's failed policies will California voters tolerate?