Suspects Wanted in Shootings of Police Officers Across Multiple States

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 9:25 PM
Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP

Authorities are looking for suspects in multiple police shootings that have happened in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and California. 

Police say 28-year-old Jeffione Thomas, a black male, opened fire on three officers inside an unmarked police car in Philadelphia. Luckily, only one officer was struck by a bullet that was stopped by the officer's vest. Thomas is wanted on attempted murder charges and considered to be armed and dangerous. 

Police say 22-year-old Khairon William Edwards is wanted on suspicion of opening fire during a police chase in New Castle County, Delaware on Saturday. No officers were injured. The suspect is at large and faces attempted murder charges.  

Police are looking for two suspects they say opened fire on the home of two Camden County police officers in New Jersey. The two officers and their 10-day-old infant were inside the home but survived the attack without injury. Police believe the shooters were driving by on the street when they opened fire from their vehicle. 

"I do know that this was a targeted attack against this residence and the officers inside," Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki told WPVI.

Police have offered a $75,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

Police are still looking for a black male, believed to be 28 to 30 years-old, who shot two sheriff's deputies in Los Angeles last weekend. Police have offered $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. 

The violence all across the country continues, despite the media turning its attention to the Supreme Court vacancy. But it's not like the media was every paying that much attention to the violence in the first place.

Most Popular