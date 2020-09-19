Wow: Could These WaPo Headlines About RBG and Scalia Be Any More Biased?

The Washington Post would be hard-pressed to write more biased headlines than they did following the deaths of late Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But don't put anything past them. After all, this is the newspaper that reported the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a Trump-ordered raid, under the headline, "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48." So nothing should surprise us.

When Antonin Scalia passed away in 2016, WaPo ran the headline, "Supreme Court conservative dismayed liberals." When Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday, WaPo ran the headline, "A pioneer devoted to equality."

Washington Post headlines on Scalia's passing and Ginsburg's passing pic.twitter.com/VQlWwphlXa — Joe Bishop-Henchman (@jbhenchman) September 19, 2020

WaPo is a lefty rag that should be tossed in the trash bin of history. Even after Democrats saw the polling on the riots and finally started to denounce the bloodshed, WaPo was still pretending like the violence didn't exist. Here's the headline WaPo ran on the riots earlier this month: "After 100 days of demonstrations, more radical protest tactics are likely here to stay."

With liberals, politics always comes first.

In a mad dash to frame the media narrative following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted out a demand for the Supreme Court vacancy to be filled by a "new president." Only later did Schumer finally get around to acknowledging the fact that Ginsburg had died.

The left's double standards are clear, and now WaPo and the liberal media are going to rewrite history to tell us that a president shouldn't nominate a Supreme Court justice when a vacancy opens up during an election year, even though a president has all 29 times that it's happened in our nation's history.