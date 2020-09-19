Supreme Court

That Didn't Take Long. Mob Targets McConnell's Home.

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 4:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In the United States, we have elections to make our voices heard. Elections have consequences. That's how Mitch McConnell became the leader of the Senate. It's not a hard concept to understand. But the angry left has resorted to the strategies of violence and intimidation to get their way. One of their favorite tactics is to form roving mobs to terrorize their political enemies. Sometimes that's the police, local businesses, or people simply eating at a restaurant. But on Saturday, the mob visited the Senate majority leader's home.

"Move Mitch, get out the way," the mob's purveyor of hate shouted over a bullhorn. 

Democrats like Reps. Maxine Waters and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) called for these mobs. And these mobs are now terrorizing the family and neighbors of the Senate majority leader. Lefties on Twitter tweeted out McConnell's home address for all the Antifa terrorists to see.

Of course, all this is over the vacancy left in the wake of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing Friday evening. Just minutes after news broke of Ginsburg's death, the left began threatening violence if President Trump and Leader McConnell moved forward on the vacancy. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn't even acknowledge Ginsburg's death before demanding her seat sit vacant until there's "a new president."

The Constitution instructs the president and the Senate to fill the vacancy even during an election year. Joe Biden himself has said as much. The leftwing base should learn about the Constitution, the rule of law, and the common decency of not harassing your fellow citizens. 

