Never Enough: Kaepernick Blasts NFL for Not Caring About 'Black Life'

The NFL has pretty much handed the reigns over to the Marxist Black Lives Matter radicals. NFL season kickoff ratings were down despite everyone being locked up at home with more time than ever to watch television. Many are pointing to the NFL's decision to go full woke as the reason for the decline.

But Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL for years, still isn't happy with the league's efforts to appease the BLM crowd, dismissing it all as mere "propaganda about how they care about Black Life." What does Kaepernick base his assessment on? The NFL's failure to pick up free agent Eric Reid, 35, who many believe simply isn't good enough to make the cut. In 2016, Reid was the first 49er teammate to join Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem. Kaepernick probably won't stop race-baiting the NFL until both he and Reid are signed to a team -- only then will racial harmony finally be achieved in America.

While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league. https://t.co/KQXTaOCcnU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2020

Following the death of George Floyd, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement condemning "racism and systemic oppression of Black People," saying the NFL was wrong for not listening to players earlier and encouraging athletes to "speak out and peacefully protest."

The NFL even decided to play the so-called "Black national anthem" before the Star-Spangled Banner before all week one games. At the time, Burgess Owens, who played for the NFL and is now the Republican candidate in Utah's 4th Congressional District, ripped the NFL for its capitulation to the BLM mob. Owens sees the current protests as part of an "orchestrated" race war with the objective of getting "the last segregationist in politics [Joe Biden] elected president."

Owens grew up in the Deep South during segregation. By contrast, biracial Kaepernick grew up in a privileged childhood after being adopted by fairly-wealthy white parents. Kapernick has made millions playing for the NFL and helping Nike sell overpriced shoes made by exploited workers.