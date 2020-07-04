Protests

Burgess Owens Rips NFL Following Decision to Play 'Black National Anthem' Before Games

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jul 04, 2020 4:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Burgess Owens Rips NFL Following Decision to Play 'Black National Anthem' Before Games

Source: AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Left-wing activists have taken full control of the NFL. The league has now decided to play the song “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” known by many as the "Black National Anthem," before Week 1 football games in the upcoming season. The NFL has also pledged $250 million in support for so-called "social justice" causes over the next decade. 

Burgess Owens, who played for the NFL and is now the Republican candidate in Utah's 4th Congressional District, just ripped the league and its decision to join the left-wing mob.

While the former football safety agrees that “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing" is "a beautiful song" and a "piece of history," he said the song is not a "black national anthem." Owens recognizes only one national anthem for all Americans. "It's time to stop forcing segregation and be one," Owens tweeted. 

Owens grew up in the Deep South during segregation and sees the current protests as part of an "orchestrated" race war with the objective of getting "the last segregationist in politics [Joe Biden] elected president."

Following his primary win, Owens will face off against incumbent Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams this November. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
We Now Know What Happens When a Person Positive with the Coronavirus Refuses to Quarantine
Beth Baumann
WATCH: CNN Reporter Gets Robbed... During a Live, On-Air Segment
Beth Baumann
Is The New York Times Serious With Their Tweet About President Trump's Mt. Rushmore Speech?
Matt Vespa
Kim Jong-un Has a Warning – and It's About the Coronavirus
Beth Baumann
How the Trump Campaign Celebrates Independence Day
VIP
Beth Baumann
Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular