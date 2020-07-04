Burgess Owens Rips NFL Following Decision to Play 'Black National Anthem' Before Games

Left-wing activists have taken full control of the NFL. The league has now decided to play the song “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” known by many as the "Black National Anthem," before Week 1 football games in the upcoming season. The NFL has also pledged $250 million in support for so-called "social justice" causes over the next decade.

Burgess Owens, who played for the NFL and is now the Republican candidate in Utah's 4th Congressional District, just ripped the league and its decision to join the left-wing mob.

There is no "black national anthem". Why does it feel like the country is trying to segregate again sometimes? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 3, 2020

While the former football safety agrees that “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing" is "a beautiful song" and a "piece of history," he said the song is not a "black national anthem." Owens recognizes only one national anthem for all Americans. "It's time to stop forcing segregation and be one," Owens tweeted.

I'm not doing this to be "heard and respected", I have hundreds of racist messages showing the opposite. It's a beautiful song, a piece of history, it's not a "black national anthem". I'm an American, and have a national anthem. It's time to stop forcing segregation and be one https://t.co/k3YLJEuy0T — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 4, 2020

Owens grew up in the Deep South during segregation and sees the current protests as part of an "orchestrated" race war with the objective of getting "the last segregationist in politics [Joe Biden] elected president."

So the far left has orchestrated a race war in an effort to get the last segregationist in politics @JoeBiden elected president. Did I miss anything? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 3, 2020

Following his primary win, Owens will face off against incumbent Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams this November.