March for Life Reveals Theme of 2021 Event

The theme for the 48th Annual March for Life was announced Thursday night during a virtual kickoff event that included speakers like Kay Coles James, president of The Heritage Foundation, and Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America. The theme for the 2021 march will be, "Together Strong: Life Unites."

"This year, with a 2020 that’s been so unusual in many different ways, the idea of uniting together, and how each of us brings something different to the table, how the variety is beautiful, and how together we’re stronger -- it just seems like the right theme," said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, in an interview with EWTN Pro-Life Weekly's Catherine Hadro.

In a press release, March for Life announced the annual event will take place on January 29th, 2021, nearly 48 years to the date of the landmark Roe V. Wade decision that made slaughtering the unborn legal nationwide.

The truly peaceful protest is set for the nation's capital where hundreds of thousands of pro-life advocates are expected to attend.

In 2020, President Trump made history by being the first president to attend the March for Life event.

