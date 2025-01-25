That Story About Mexico Denying a Deportation Flight Might Be Fake News

Oh, some liberals are surely trying to take a victory lap because Mexico purportedly rejected one military flight carrying a horde of illegal aliens. And it’s NBC News again that’s guilty of spreading this odd story that essentially undercuts itself in the opening paragraphs. First, it wasn’t denied. The flight proceeded as planned, but there was an administrative hiccup that was quickly resolved. It’s all here (via NBC News):

Mexico denied a U.S. military plane access to land Thursday, at least temporarily frustrating the Trump administration's plans to deport immigrants to the country, according to two U.S. defense officials and a third person familiar with the situation.

Two Guatemala-bound Air Force C-17s, carrying about 80 people apiece, flew deportees out of the U.S. Thursday night, the sources said. The third flight, slotted for Mexico, never took off.

It was not immediately clear why Mexico blocked the flight, but tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, neighbors and longtime allies, have risen since President Donald Trump won the November election. Trump has threatened to slap 25% across-the-board tariffs on Mexico in retaliation for migrants crossing the border the countries share. But he has not yet put them in effect.

A White House official said in a text message that “the flights thing was an administrative issue and was quickly rectified.”

After the publication of this article, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted, "Yesterday, Mexico accepted a record 4 deportation flights in 1 day!"

A White House official, however, did not clarify whether they were military, commercial or private flights.