So Who's the SJW That Thought a Whites Only Cafe Was a Good Idea?

Imagine being so woke you're a segregationist. That's what happened to the University of Michigan at Dearborn. Some leftist SJWs thought they were being original when they came up with the idea to host a whites-only cafe, or a "non-POC (person of color) cafe." The event was billed as a safe space for non-POC students to gather and "discuss their experience as students of campus and as non-POC in the world." Too bad the segregationist Democrats had the idea long ago.

The University of Michigan, Dearborn, Center for Social Justice & Inclusion invited white people to the virtual cafe, which the Center originally planned to be a bi-monthly event.

"Feel free to drop in and discuss your experiences as non-persons of color and hopefully brainstorm solutions to common issues within the non-POC community," read an invite for the event which took place on Tuesday.

"The cafe will be held bi-monthly, generally to occur on the 1st Tuesday of every month at 2:00pm and the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 7:00pm. Dates and times are subject to change depending on feedback and demand."

Well, the feedback wasn't great -- who could have seen that coming -- and the university is now apologizing for the event and pretending like the whole thing never happened.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, the university apologized for terms used to describe the event, claiming they were "not reflective of the university's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion." According to the Examiner, the university has removed all traces of the event from its website.

The University of Michigan, Dearborn is a public university, and segregation, needless to say, was federally outlawed under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.