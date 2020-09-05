CBP Catches Minnesota Vehicular Homicide Suspect Fleeing to Somalia

Said Sharif Maye, described by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a 34-year-old Minnesota man, was nabbed by CBP officers as he attempted to board a flight to Turkey at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 28. Maye's final destination was Somalia.
Reviewing the passenger manifest, CBP officers found an arrest warrant for Maye in Minnesota, where he stands accused of vehicular homicide. The officers contacted the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and confirmed the active status of the warrant and the desire to pursue extradition. CBP officers then approached Maye at the departure gate, confirmed his identity, and placed Maye under arrest. The subject was turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police
"This arrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting wanted fugitives allegedly fleeing prosecution and returning them to face their charges," said CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore Casey Durst.
On a typical day in 2019, CBP personnel arrested an average of 23 wanted criminals.
CBP employed 61,506 men and women in 2019, including 19,648 Border Patrol agents and 24,511 CBP officers.
In early August, Border Patrol agents working an immigration checkpoint in New Mexico arrested a murder suspect wanted by authorities in the Washington D.C. area.