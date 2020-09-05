CBP Catches Minnesota Vehicular Homicide Suspect Fleeing to Somalia

Said Sharif Maye, described by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a 34-year-old Minnesota man, was nabbed by CBP officers as he attempted to board a flight to Turkey at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 28. Maye's final destination was Somalia.

Reviewing the passenger manifest, CBP officers found an arrest warrant for Maye in Minnesota, where he stands accused of vehicular homicide. The officers contacted the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and confirmed the active status of the warrant and the desire to pursue extradition. CBP officers then approached Maye at the departure gate, confirmed his identity, and placed Maye under arrest. The subject was turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police