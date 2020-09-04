Pandemic Unemployment About the Same as When Joe Biden Was Vice President

On Friday, the Labor Department announced the U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, continuing a nice recovery from the worst of the coronavirus lockdowns. The jobs helped bring unemployment down to 8.4 percent, down from a peak of 14.7 percent back in April. It's the first time since March the unemployment rate has fallen below 10 percent.

It's also good news that Kellyanne Conway plans to keep tweeting after departing the White House last month. The former senior counselor to the president compared the current unemployment level, pandemic and all, to that of Joe Biden and Barack Obama's back in Aug. 2012, near the end of Biden's first term. It's embarrassing for both Obama and Biden.

After nearly four years of Obama's and Biden's failed policies, the unemployment rate sat at 8.2 percent in Aug. 2012. Now, in the midst of a pandemic where large swaths of the U.S. economy have been purposefully, some say mistakenly, closed down by the government, the unemployment rate sits at 8.4 percent.

Aug 2020 8.4% unemployment (with pandemic)

Aug 2012 8.1% unemployment (Biden VP, no pandemic) https://t.co/OAsbg6VV2B — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 4, 2020

In Trump's first term, the president achieved the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. Everyone benefited, including African Americans and Latinos who experienced their lowest unemployment rate ever. It'd be a mistake for Americans to go back to the failed policies of Joe Biden and his ilk. All things considered, we're still doing better now than the Biden years, pandemic and all.