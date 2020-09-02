Heroes: Border Patrol Agents Continue Saving Illegal Aliens

Democrats may think they're Nazis, but Border Patrol agents should be honored with every humanitarian award out there for their non-stop rescuing of individuals who become lost and injured in the desert after illegally crossing the U.S. border. Until we have an ironclad wall up, illegal aliens will continue to wander across the border, jeopardizing their lives and circumventing the means through which one may legally immigrate to the U.S.

From Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector rescued 41 individuals in response to multiple 911 calls and reports from fellow law enforcement partners of individuals in distress. Fourteen separate groups of illegal aliens, disoriented and without water, were rescued and medically evaluated thanks to Border Patrol agents. The groups included illegal aliens from Mexico and Honduras. Following their medical evaluations, the individuals were processed in accordance with CBP guidelines.

"With temperatures remaining near 100 degrees, smugglers continue to abandon people on remote ranches with limited access to water," Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a statement. "Thanks to the dedication and quick response, and heroism of our agents, we continue to save lives."

And the sacrifice of our brave Border Patrol men and women is even more profound during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, as more and more agents become infected and even die after exposure to COVID-19-infected illegal aliens. As the coronavirus has exploded in Mexico, hundreds of Border Patrol agents have been placed in quarantine after coming into contact with infected migrants. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark A. Morgan said at a news conference in early August that 10 CBP officers have now died as a result of contracting COVID-19.

In 2019, CBP rescued more than 4,900 migrants along the southwest border.

To save the lives of more illegal aliens, Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector are adding rescue beacons in remote areas and investing in a GPS project that will help emergency responders respond quicker to emergency calls. The rescue beacons allow for migrants to call for medical assistance or rescue and automatically provide the location of the beacon to Border Patrol agents.

A family of three abandoned in the desert by their human smugglers was rescued on Christmas Eve by Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector. Luckily, there was a rescue beacon there – thank you taxpayers – and a rescue team promptly saved the entire family, including an infant child.

Rescue beacons seem like a good idea but a wall is a permanent solution. If the wall were up, those Border Patrol agents who lost their lives from the coronavirus may still be alive, as would all the border crossers who did not survive their illegal entry into the U.S.