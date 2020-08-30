Gov. Evers Asks Trump Not to Visit Kenosha, What's Left of It

Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers on Sunday asked President Trump not to visit Kenosha, the city that's become a war zone under Democratic leadership, or lack thereof.

"I understand yesterday you indicated you would be visiting Kenosha," wrote Gov. Evers in a letter to the president. "I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider."

The governor stated that he's overwhelmed with the problems he already has and fears the president's visit to Kenosha would only overwhelm him further.

"These past few months, from managing a pandemic to facing entrenched racial disparities and inequities, our state -- like so many others -- has faced unimaginable challenges. But this past week has been particularly difficult," the governor admitted.

What made the last week so hard for the governor? Was it the left-wing mob that destroyed the city of Kenosha? Nope.

"Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant," Evers wrote.

The reason this past week was "particularly difficult" was the media and Democrats like Evers incited a riot by slandering the police as murderous white supremacists. People get mad when you tell them "a black man" was "shot seven times" with no context. When people learn the black man was wanted for an alleged sexual assault, told officers he had a knife, resisted arrest, put an officer in a headlock, and shrugged off two stun-gun attempts before the police ultimately resorted to the use of lethal force (he survived his injuries), people think the system is working just fine.

But facts be damned. The Democrats have been instigating riots for months now and probably won't stop until the election is over. And depending on the outcome of the election, the riots may continue and intensify.

“It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma," wrote Evers. "Now is not the time for divisiveness. Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to more anguish."

The Democrats must have received all new talking points on Sunday because Gov. Evers, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are all gaslighting the American people by blaming President Trump for instigating the mob, which makes no sense because it's a left-wing mob that Trump has repeatedly called to be put down by the National Guard.

This blood is on the Democrats' hands.