Here's What Rush Limbaugh Says Joe Biden's Mask Mandate is Really All About

Rush Limbaugh has some insight into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's calls for nationwide mask-wearing.

On Thursday, alongside his newly-minted running mate Kamala Harris, Biden called for nationwide mask-wearing over the next three months. In other words: until the November election.

"Every single American should be wearing a mask when they're outside for the next three months, at a minimum," Biden said on Thursday, as the candidate called upon governors to issue mandatory mask mandates in their states.

"It’s not about your rights, it’s about your responsibilities," Biden lectured reporters -- reporters who haven't been allowed to ask the candidate or his running mate any questions for two days.

But talk radio host Rush Limbaugh believes that Biden's support for forced masking is really all about the candidate's basement strategy. The Biden team has mostly confined Joe to the basement of his Delaware home in an effort to preserve his poll numbers. It's a good strategy for a 77-year-old gaffe-prone candidate who a majority of likely voters believe has dementia, as a poll conducted in early June found.

According to Limbaugh, Biden's calls for mandatory masking represents Biden's doubling down on his basement strategy.

"This is how plugs intends to keep himself unavailable," Limbaugh told listeners on Friday. "Plugs" is Limbaugh's nickname for Joe Biden, due to the obvious hair plugs on Biden's head.

So long as President Trump's average approval rating does not rise above 45 percent, Limbaugh believes Biden will continue his strategy of largely avoiding the campaign trail and minimizing exposure to the media.

"If the number stays at 45 or lower, then Biden doesn’t have to come out," Limbaugh said. "It means that they will look at it as Biden not being threatened. ... Same thing with this mask business. This is Plugs’ attempt to remain unavailable. It’s just too dangerous, folks. It’s too dangerous for everybody to go out there. Everybody must wear the mask for three months because they can’t afford for Joe Biden to leave the basement."

As of Aug. 14, the RealClearPolitics average of the president's job approval numbers sits at 43.2 percent.

In line with the basement strategy, liberals in the media are already making excuses for the candidate to drop out of the presidential debates. The debates are where even Biden's supporters worry that the minority of likely voters who don't think Biden has dementia will be forced to change their minds.