The Intelligence Community Believes These Countries Are Helping Biden Win the Presidency

The intelligence community has identified three countries attempting to influence the US November elections. Two of those countries, Iran and China, are attempting to undermine President Trump's bid for reelection. Russia -- the only country the media seems to care about when it comes to our elections -- is reportedly working to undermine Joe Biden, and Biden doesn't need any help doing that these days.

National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina issued the statement to keep Americans abreast of foreign efforts to influence the elections.

China, the country responsible for unleashing a deadly pandemic on the world and lying about it, has decided that President Trump is too unpredictable for their communist regime. The intelligence community says China has expanded its influence efforts ahead of the November elections and has become more aggressive with its attacks on the Trump administration and its handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Trump's anti-globalist agenda has no doubt ticked off the commies, as has the president's recent ban on the social media apps TikTok and WeChat.

Iran, the intelligence community believes, is also seeking to undermine President Trump and democratic institutions in the United States. The intelligence community believes Iran plans to spread disinformation in an effort to unseat the president, whose reelection the Iranian regime believes would only further US pressure on Iran to foment regime change.

The intelligence community believes Russia, on the other hand, is working to undermine the candidacy of Joe Biden and help reelect President Trump. Director Evanina says the intelligence community is doing everything in its power to stop cyber and influence efforts seeking to undermine the electoral process.

"Our election should be our own. Foreign efforts to influence or interfere with our elections are a direct threat to the fabric of our democracy," writes Director Evanina.

Foreign efforts to undermine our elections are one thing but don't forget about the domestic ones like vote-by-mail, ballot harvesting, and voter fraud.