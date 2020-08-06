WATCH: Biden Doubles Down on His Racist Comments About All Blacks Being the Same

Joe Biden's racist comments during a video call with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists would have been career-ending if any Republican had said them. But since the media is monopolized by liberals, even a racist, senile, corrupt, and creepy Democrat like Joe Biden can run for the highest political office in the nation so long as he polls well. The Biden team was even feeling brave enough to let Joe elaborate on what it was he was trying to say.

For those who may have fallen victim to the media's covering for Joe, here's the original racist thing that Biden said during the video call.

"Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things," Biden said on the call that was released Thursday.

Biden believes Latinos have diversity of thought and opinion whereas African-Americans all think the same. The Biden campaign must have been thinking that surely Biden didn't mean to say the racist thing he said when his handlers allowed Biden to expand on his controversial remarks from earlier. Oh, but were they mistaken.

"We can build an administration the reflects the full diversity of our nation and the full diversity of the Latino community," Biden continued. "Now what I mean [by] full diversity, unlike [the] African-American community and many other communities, you're from everywhere -- from Europe, from [the] tip of South America, all the way to our border [in] Mexico, and in the Caribbean, and different background and different ethnicities -- but all Latinos."

So, presumably, Biden will staff his administration with one Latino from the tip of South America, one from the Caribean, one from the border, and one from Europe, since diversity runneth over in the Latino community. But Biden must be planning on staffing his administration with only one African-American since Biden believes that all African-Americans are the same.

Ok, seriously. Who are the Democrats really running for president?