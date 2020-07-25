Violence

Riot in Seattle: Police Injured, Multiple Fires

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 8:55 PM
Source: AP Photo/Aron Ranen

On Saturday, protesters in Seattle organized a march in a show of support for protesters in Portland who have been attacking the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on a nightly basis. Much like in Portland, the Seattle protest quickly turned violent. 

The Seattle Police Department is reporting that several officers have been attacked by rioters and that emergency crews are responding to reports of multiple fires, including one at the East Police Precinct. According to the Seattle Police Department, rioters are throwing rocks, mortars, and other explosive devices at officers, including bottles and balloons filled with unknown liquids. Demonstrators have also targeted businesses and police officers have made multiple arrests.  

The protesters also reportedly vandalized a Starbucks, a frequent target at left-wing protests. 

Seattle Police say at least 11 arrests have been made and three police officers have been injured, including one officer with a leg injury caused by an explosive device. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

