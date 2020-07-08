Bill Barr Announces Charges Against Seven Following Weekend Riots

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announced charges on Tuesday against seven individuals who participated in riots over the Fourth of July weekend in Portland, Oregon. Court documents note the nightly criminal activity that has followed protests in Portland over the past several weeks.

The seven individuals face charges over their alleged involvement in criminal activity at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, a frequent target of vandals. According to the Justice Department, federal officers working to protect the courthouse have been targeted with aerial fireworks, including mortars. They've had rocks, bottles, and balloons filled with paint thrown at them and high-intensity lasers shined in their eyes.