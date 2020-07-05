rapper

Kanye West Announces Run for President in 2020

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Independence Day, rapper Kanye West announced his run for President of the United States. 

West won the immediate endorsement of Elon Musk, founder of Tesla. Both men were previously two of Trump's high-profile backers. 

West has previously been supportive of Donald Trump's presidency. 

And critical of black Americans block voting for the Democrats. 

West had a public conversion to Christianity in 2019. 

"Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel to let people know what Jesus has done for me. You know, I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time when I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me. I was letting you know all these things. But now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me. And in that, I’m no longer a slave. I’m a son now — a son of God. I’m free," the rapper said in an interview last year. 

In 2014, West married Kim Kardashian, who retweeted her husband's Independence Day announcement with an American Flag emoji. 

President Trump has been receptive to Kim Kardashian and her activist work to free criminals from prison, which is part of the reason we got the First Step Act. 

