California Tells Churches No Singing and Chanting During Religious Services

After allowing leftists to protest for weeks, California is now prohibiting religious people from singing and chanting while attending church services. The California Department of Public Health issued the order on Wednesday.

"Practices and performances present an increased likelihood for transmission of Covid-19 through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods like internet streaming," the order reads.

Couldn't the protesters have used "alternative methods like internet streaming?” Why is it only at church services that chanting and singing can spread the virus? Why weren't the protesters told to stop chanting and singing? Apparently, the coronavirus can only travel through the air when the chant is religious in nature, but yelling "fu** the police" is fine. Carry on.

Elected Democrats have selectively used the coronavirus to promote the causes they care about. The protesters were given free rein to chant, shout, sing, and spittle all over the place while not wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Any uptick in coronavirus cases, especially among younger, is on them.

"Places of worship must take reasonable measures to remind congregants and visitors that they must use face coverings and practice physical distancing and should frequently wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer, and not touch their face," says the order.

Just days before Independence Day, Gov. Newsom reclosed parts of the economy in 19 counties, reversing a short-lived policy direction that mostly delegated reopening decisions down to the county and city level.

"#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off," Newsom tweeted. Right. The coronavirus only takes a break for left-wing protests.