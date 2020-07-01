Democrats

Effective Immediately, Newsom Recloses California Ahead of Independence Day

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jul 01, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Many Californians hoping to enjoy a much-needed reprieve from government tyranny this Independence Day are out of luck. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is forcing millions of Californians back into their homes, reversing a short-lived policy direction that mostly delegated reopening decisions down to the county and city level. 

And just in case anyone thought they could still have fun at the beach this holiday, Newsom is closing those too. "#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off," Newsom tweeted. The coronavirus only takes a break for left-wing protests, apparently. 

The governor said the nineteen counties represent over 70 percent of the state’s population, which is nearly 40 million strong. Newsom also urged the counties affected by the order to cancel any planned firework shows commemorating U.S. independence. 

Still no urging leftists not to gather in large protests. 

