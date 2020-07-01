Effective Immediately, Newsom Recloses California Ahead of Independence Day

Many Californians hoping to enjoy a much-needed reprieve from government tyranny this Independence Day are out of luck. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is forcing millions of Californians back into their homes, reversing a short-lived policy direction that mostly delegated reopening decisions down to the county and city level.

#COVID19 continues to spread at an alarming rate.



Effective immediately, 19 counties must close indoors operations for the following sectors:



- Restaurants

- Wineries

- Movie theaters & family entertainment

- Zoos, museums

- Cardrooms



Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

This applies to the following counties:



- Contra Costa

- Fresno

- Glenn

- Imperial

- Kern

- Kings

- LA

- Merced

- Orange

- Riverside

- Sacramento

- San Bernardino

- San Joaquin

- Santa Barbara

- Santa Clara

- Solano

- Stanislaus

- Tulare

- Ventura — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

And just in case anyone thought they could still have fun at the beach this holiday, Newsom is closing those too. "#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off," Newsom tweeted. The coronavirus only takes a break for left-wing protests, apparently.

NEW: All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern CA and the Bay Area will be CLOSED for the upcoming weekend.#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off. Avoid crowds. Do not gather with people you do not live with.



Wear a mask. Physically distance. Be smart. Do your part. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

The governor said the nineteen counties represent over 70 percent of the state’s population, which is nearly 40 million strong. Newsom also urged the counties affected by the order to cancel any planned firework shows commemorating U.S. independence.

Still no urging leftists not to gather in large protests.