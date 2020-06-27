Executive Order

Four Charged in Attempt to Topple Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 10:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Four Charged in Attempt to Topple Andrew Jackson Statue Near White House

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Justice Department announced charges against four individuals in connection with the attack on the Andrew Jackson statue in D.C.'s Lafayette Square earlier this week. The charges come a day after President Trump signed an executive order instructing federal prosecutors to charge those who seek to destroy federal property to the fullest extent of the law. 

Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia, Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C., Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine were charged with destruction of federal property. 

The complaint alleges that on June 22 the four men and a number of other unidentified individuals damaged and attempted to topple the Andrew Jackson statue located in Lafayette Square. Cantrell was allegedly filmed while attempting to pry the statue from its base with a wooden board and using a yellow strap in an attempt to pull it down. Defendants Lane and Judd were allegedly filmed attempting to pull down the statue, and Loyd was allegedly filmed destroying the wheels on the cannons at the base of the statue. Loyd is also accused of pulling on ropes in an attempt to topple that statue and handing a hammer to an unidentified individual.

Judd was arrested on Friday and appeared in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Saturday. The other three defendants have yet to be arrested. President Trump tweeted U.S. Park Service bulletins on Saturday of 15 suspects the agency is asking the public's assistance in identifying.

The president's executive order, signed on Friday, authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment for the wilful injury of federal property and holds up federal support to state and local governments that do not protect government property.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
After Voting to Abolish Cops, Minneapolis City Council Members Hire Private Security
Bronson Stocking

Some Democrats Are Increasingly Worried About Karen Bass Being Joe Biden's VP Pick
Beth Baumann
Cancel Culture Eyes John Wayne Airport in California
Bronson Stocking
Police Identify At Least One Rioter In a Southern California City
Beth Baumann

Even Bill Maher Has Had Enough of SJWs and Cancel Culture
Beth Baumann
Trump Wants Your Help Identifying These Vandals Who Targeted D.C. Statue
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular