Trump Wants Your Help Identifying These Vandals Who Targeted D.C. Statue

Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 8:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted several bulletins from the U.S. Park Police that seek the public's assistance in identifying several individuals who the Park Police say vandalized federal property and committed other related crimes. 

"On June 22, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a group of individuals vandalized the Andrew Jackson statue at Lafayette Square, at Pennsylvania Ave NW & 16th Street Northwest. The US Park Police and FBI are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for the Destruction of Property and other related crimes," the bulletins read. 

President Trump tweeted the bulletins to his 83-million-plus Twitter followers on Saturday.  

Those with information about the individuals are asked to call the U.S. Park Police via the anonymous tip line, at 202-610-8737, or by email, at uspp_tipline@nps.gov, and provide the corresponding bulletin number.  

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order instructing federal prosecutors to charge those who seek to destroy federal property to the fullest extent of the law. The order authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment for the wilful injury of federal property and holds up federal support to state and local governments that do not protect government property.

"The first duty of government is to ensure domestic tranquility and defend the life, property, and rights of its citizens," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday. "Over the last 5 weeks, there has been a sustained assault on the life and property of civilians, law enforcement officers, government property, and revered American monuments such as the Lincoln Memorial. Today, President Donald J. Trump took decisive action to put an end to this lawlessness and protect American streets from vandalism and mob violence."

