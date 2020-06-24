Three Men Indicted by Grand Jury for Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

A grand jury has indicted three individuals in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes made the announcement on Wednesday that Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan have been indicted by a Georgia grand jury for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery, 25, was a black man out for a jog when the defendants followed and ultimately shot and killed Arbrery on Feb. 23.

Video of the incident shows the McMichales charging toward Arbery with loaded firearms. The men asked Arbery to stop running, a physical altercation began, and Travis allegedly shot and killed Arbery with a shotgun.

Gregory McMichael, a retired investigator and father of two of the accused, alerted his sons to Aubrey's presence in the neighborhood on the day of the shooting. According to the suspects, the men believed Aubrey was responsible for a number of burglaries in the local area. The men grabbed firearms and jumped into the back of a white pickup truck to confront Arbery.

Following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigators, the McMicahles were arrested on May 27 in connection with the killing. Bryan was arrested on May 21.

According to the district attorney, the grand jury decision was returned quickly.

"The presentation took an hour and a half and the true bill came back in 10 minutes," Holmes said during a press conference, as reported by ABC News.

The three men are each facing nine charges, including four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of malice murder, false imprisonment and criminal contempt to commit a felony.