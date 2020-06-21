Vandals, in their official capacity as decision-makers for New York City and the American Museum of Natural History, have decided to remove the Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt because, they say, the statue symbolizes "systemic racism."

"Over the last few weeks, our museum community has been profoundly moved by the ever-widening movement for racial justice that has emerged after the killing of George Floyd," museum president Ellen Futter told The New York Times. "We have watched as the attention of the world and the country has increasingly turned to statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism."

"Simply put," said Futter, “the time has come to move it."

Remember when museums used to preserve history? New Yorkers should ask for their tax dollars back.

The statue depicts Teddy Roosevelt dressed in hunting garb atop a horse that is flanked by two hunting guides, an African American man on one side and a Native American on the other. Roosevelt, a renowned hunter, traveled extensively throughout Africa and the Americas.

Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed with the museum, calling it "the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue."

"The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," de Blasio said in a statement. "The City supports the Museum’s request."

Liberals are projecting their paranoid-schizophrenia regarding "systemic racism" and "white supremacy" onto inanimate objects and demanding those objects be removed. Like all conspiracy theories, these ideas can never really be proven or disproven, and liberals always overlook much simpler explanations as to why things are the way they are. Because these conspiracies constitute a faith belief, the liberal mob requires everyone to profess their adherence to these ideas and cancels those who don't comply.